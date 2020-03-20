Blair William & Co. IL Has $864,000 Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in State Street were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STT. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.87.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.