Blair William & Co. IL Has $940,000 Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,299 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA opened at $9.06 on Friday. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

