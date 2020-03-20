Blair William & Co. IL Has $970,000 Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 654,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,617,000 after acquiring an additional 411,150 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 33,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URTH opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $102.28.

