Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1,225.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 106.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 40.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 9.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,735,000 after acquiring an additional 111,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NATI. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In related news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,931. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. National Instruments Corp has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

