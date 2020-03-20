Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 11,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 7,560 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $907,275.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,672,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,482 shares of company stock worth $2,436,651 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.