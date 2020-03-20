Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $854,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,204,659,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $320,756,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $319,827,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,567,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $20.08 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.60.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.