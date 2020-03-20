Blair William & Co. IL Makes New $923,000 Investment in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCO. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Brink’s by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCO. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

NYSE:BCO opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.36. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.24.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,115. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

