Blair William & Co. IL Purchases Shares of 5,396 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. Stephens raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.80. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

