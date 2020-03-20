Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Etsy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Etsy by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after acquiring an additional 478,305 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Etsy from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.99.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

