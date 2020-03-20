Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CODI. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.08. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,914.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 165,909 shares of company stock worth $2,735,691. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

