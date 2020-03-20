Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 917.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 20,581 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $177.49 and a 52 week high of $261.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.95.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

