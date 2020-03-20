Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $94.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

