Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 117,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 78,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after buying an additional 1,934,311 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 611,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.59.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

