Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,042 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,093,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 103,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $197.55 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $174.02 and a 1-year high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.25.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

