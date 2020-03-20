Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,402 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $345,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,562 shares of company stock worth $867,493 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NUAN stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

