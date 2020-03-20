Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,347 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.18%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.93%.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,482.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders have purchased 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

