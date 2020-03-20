Blair William & Co. IL Sells 625 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 228,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE:NTR opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.