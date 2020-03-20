Blair William & Co. IL Takes $785,000 Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRL. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $766,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,633.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $108.76 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

