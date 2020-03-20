Blair William & Co. IL Takes $857,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $8.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Bank of America cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.