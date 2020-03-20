Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,697,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,800,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLS opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

