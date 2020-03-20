Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPH opened at $10.64 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $659.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

