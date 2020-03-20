Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Lowered to $183.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective dropped by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $183.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 87.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.39.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $398.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.41 and its 200 day moving average is $336.00. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in Boeing by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

