Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 24% After Analyst Downgrade

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)’s stock price fell 24% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as low as $101.25 and last traded at $94.32, 35,334,251 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 12,391,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.14.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.98.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,651,391,000 after buying an additional 3,799,008 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after buying an additional 2,699,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $219,935,000 after buying an additional 576,784 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.