Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Holdings Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,170 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.19% of Boingo Wireless worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Boingo Wireless by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1,280.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 753.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 241,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

WIFI opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.24 million, a PE ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boingo Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WIFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.