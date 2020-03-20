Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $0.80 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDRBF. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Bombardier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.70.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.