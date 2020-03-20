Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $142.71 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,067.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

