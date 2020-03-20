Brokerages Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $930.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

