Brokers Offer Predictions for Dorman Products Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $46.98 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

