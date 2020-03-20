Brokers Set Expectations for Enerplus Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.45.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$2.12 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$1.85 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

The firm also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,389.50. Also, Director Elliott Pew bought 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

