Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKL. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

BRKL opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.93. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,700. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 48,019 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 133,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.