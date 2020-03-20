BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Trading Down 15.3% on Analyst Downgrade

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN)’s stock price traded down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.95. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$2.51 and last traded at C$2.87, 394,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 313% from the average session volume of 95,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $210.30 million and a P/E ratio of 4.88.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:BTB.UN)

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

