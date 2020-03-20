Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $13.25. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cadence Bancorp traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 26749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CADE. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $194,600.00. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 391,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $959.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.