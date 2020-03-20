CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CalAmp by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 366,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter worth $879,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

