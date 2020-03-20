Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $980.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $100.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.04.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $3,429,073.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

