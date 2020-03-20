Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, President Brent L. Moody bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 278,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,041.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 215,750 shares of company stock worth $1,706,390 in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Camping World by 305.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Camping World by 47.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $3.89 on Friday. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The stock has a market cap of $349.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -49.23%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

