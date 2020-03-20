Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$55.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$55.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CAR.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.93.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN opened at C$42.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$47.46 and a 52-week high of C$61.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.05.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

