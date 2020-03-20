Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

PTE has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of Polarityte stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

In related news, President David B. Seaburg sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $49,325.66. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 372,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,557.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elliot Mann sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $29,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,245.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $234,168 over the last three months. 8.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Polarityte by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polarityte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Polarityte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Polarityte by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Polarityte by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

