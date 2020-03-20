Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.63.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.