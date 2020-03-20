Capital One Financial Weighs in on Whiting Petroleum Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Capital One Financial currently has a “Underweight” rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. S&P Equity Research dropped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.69. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 425.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 455,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 368,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $7,721,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

