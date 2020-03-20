Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 120,667 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cardtronics by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATM. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of CATM opened at $27.75 on Friday. Cardtronics PLC has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

