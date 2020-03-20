Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,124,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.73% of Carnival worth $463,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carnival from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

CCL opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

