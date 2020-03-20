Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 530,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:CTT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 87.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

