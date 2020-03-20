Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 781,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

