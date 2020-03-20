CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 940.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,607 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDK Global stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

