CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $79.01

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.01 and last traded at $79.85, with a volume of 27655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.61.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 25.25%.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

