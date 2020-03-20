Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Down 24.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) fell 24.9% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Celestica traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.83, 662,541 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 608,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 25,368.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 101,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 88,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $484.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

