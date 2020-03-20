Centerstate Bank Corp Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centerstate Bank in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centerstate Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSFL. Stephens downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $208.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,528,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 129,768 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,288,000 after acquiring an additional 137,769 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,146,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Centerstate Bank by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,108,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,672,000 after acquiring an additional 465,692 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Salyers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,187.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,800 shares of company stock worth $589,287. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.29%.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

