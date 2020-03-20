CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.28

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 14284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

