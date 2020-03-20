CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEU. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.25.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.68 million and a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.96. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$0.69 and a one year high of C$3.06.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total transaction of C$49,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,677,139.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

