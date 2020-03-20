Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,009,726 Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 125.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,813,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.27% of Unit worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unit during the third quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unit by 45.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of UNT opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Unit Co. has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $164.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 82.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unit Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

